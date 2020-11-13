WKU Basketball releases its full schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU basketball program released its full 2020-21 schedule. The schedule was completely overhauled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Hilltoppers were able to put together a competitive schedule including participating in two non-conference bubble events.

The Hilltoppers will welcome Campbellsville, Rhode Island, Tennessee Tech and Mississippi Valley State to Diddle Arena in the final month of 2020 after a tough five-game stretch in two different bubble events to open the season.

WKU will open the campaign with two games on Nov. 25 and 26 in Nebraska’s multi-team event, the Golden Window Classic, in Lincoln, Neb. Those opponents are still being finalized.

The Hilltoppers will then travel directly to Louisville, where they will play three games at the KFC Yum! Center. The games will take place during the Cardinals' Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, although WKU will not officially be in the event.

We're happy to announce our nine-game non-conference schedule (with a couple of game announcements to come), including 4️⃣ games in Diddle in December!#TopsTogetherhttps://t.co/jXRNxkTCHZ — WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) November 13, 2020

