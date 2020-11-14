Bowling Green Parks and Rec to host drive-thru fall festival Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has canceled several events this season, but Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is getting creative once again to provide a safe activity the whole family can enjoy.

“We’re just excited to see people have a little joy during such a hard time for so many and hopefully a lot of smiles come through the park," Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said.

On Saturday, November 14, you can drive through Preston Miller Park and there will be ten games and activities set up, all but two of them you can participate in right from your car. Preston Miller Park will also have festive decorations placed throughout to make the drive more enjoyable.

“This is just a product of us as a parks department still trying to be creative and come up with safe ways for families in the community to enjoy our parks system,” Levis said.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public, just enter through the main entrance of the park.

For more information, you can call 270-393-3549.

