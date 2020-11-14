Advertisement

Bowling Green Parks and Rec to host drive-thru fall festival Saturday

BGPR Fall Festival (BGPR)
BGPR Fall Festival (BGPR)(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has canceled several events this season, but Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is getting creative once again to provide a safe activity the whole family can enjoy.

“We’re just excited to see people have a little joy during such a hard time for so many and hopefully a lot of smiles come through the park," Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said.

On Saturday, November 14, you can drive through Preston Miller Park and there will be ten games and activities set up, all but two of them you can participate in right from your car. Preston Miller Park will also have festive decorations placed throughout to make the drive more enjoyable.

“This is just a product of us as a parks department still trying to be creative and come up with safe ways for families in the community to enjoy our parks system,” Levis said.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public, just enter through the main entrance of the park.

For more information, you can call 270-393-3549.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces record high COVID-19 cases and deaths
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
3 kids test positive for meth, mother charged
BG/WC Coronavirus Workgroup holds virtual news conference with ‘urgent’ message for citizens

Latest News

Glasgow local describes the depression that followed loss of taste post-COVID.
Glasgow local: My taste is still impaired months after COVID
LEPC donated 2,400 masks to school districts Friday.
Mask donations to three school districts by Local Emergency Planning Committee
BlueMorph UV light
Tests show Glasgow UV-based technology reduces COVID-19 by 99.99 percent
Officials citing increasing cases of COVID-19, they’re cancelling the parade to protect their...
Officials react to canceling of Glasgow Christmas parade