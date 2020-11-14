Advertisement

BRADD collecting donations for elderly in isolation during pandemic

By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District has continued to work with their seniors, providing various services, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With our aging department we provide for the elderly, over the age of 60, we do frozen and home-delivered meals. We also do light house cleaning and personal care,” Kayla Ertle said. Ertle is the BRADD aging and disability resource center, coordinator.

If you or someone you know would like to inquire about receiving these services you can call BRADD at 270-782-9223 or visit their website for more information.

Right now, they are collecting donations for senior citizens. They are focusing on personal hygiene items.

“We’re trying to collect shampoo, conditioner body washes, adult diapers, different things that could help them right now during this time,” Ertle explained.

It is important they get these items from BRADD as seniors are not wanting to go outside of their homes right now because of the coronavirus.

“A lot of them don’t have people to help them either so they are just living off of what they have,” Ertle said.

Bradd is also collecting food items and activity books such as crossword puzzles. Donations can be dropped off at their office location at 177 Graham Avenue.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

