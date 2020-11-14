Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces record high COVID-19 cases and deaths
A man was arrested on drug charges in Glasgow.
Barren River Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police arrest man on drug charges
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Ky. troopers caught illegally buying steroids
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital
BlueMorph UV light
Tests show Glasgow UV-based technology reduces COVID-19 by 99.99 percent

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Defense Undersecretary Michele Flournoy,...
Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon
Tropical Storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea and threatening a second tropical strike...
Iota threatens second tropical hit for Nicaragua, Honduras
AAA estimates there will be a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year