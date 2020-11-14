Glasgow local: My taste is still impaired months after COVID

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Loss of taste and smell could be your first indication that you have COVID-19.

Glasgow local Michael Noah Herzog had COVID-19 back in July and lost both taste and smell. When they did return, he says everything tasted completely different--most of them like metal.

He says, often, he only eats one meal a day because it feels so pointless without the usual taste. Michael describes it as mentally draining, in addition to physically taxing.

“It gave me like real bad anxiety so she had to prescribe me some medicine for that that I’ve been taking because even though I lost my taste and smell, it did come back but with those side effects," Michael explains disappointedly.

Michael says it’s difficult for others to understand how much it has impacted his life and that his friends describe him as overdramatic or crazy.

Dr. Karan Singh, a cardiovascular and pulmonary disease specialist, says almost one out of two people with COVID lose their sense of smell. He says it the effects typically last three to four weeks, but there are cases shorter and much longer.

Dr. Singh recommends not to use over-the-counter drugs that could harm you. Instead, there are ways to exercise your senses to help.

“If more than three weeks go by and you haven’t gotten your sense of smell back is to do something called olfactory training. It’s the deliberate sniffing of odors—things that have a strong smell—like eucalyptus or lemon or tea tree oil. And you do that for 20 seconds at a time two to three times an hour," the specialist explains.

If you are experiencing loss of taste or smell, talk to your physician before trying to treat with an over-the-counter drugs.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.