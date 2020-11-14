Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to “Act Now” as COVID-19 cases and deaths spiral out of control

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 14, 2020) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the state’s highest number of COVID-19 cases yet again with the test positivity rate reaching almost 9% as the commonwealth’s alarming spread of the coronavirus continues with more than 11,500 cases and 68 deaths in the last four days alone.

“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”

The Governor said Saturday was again worse than previous days, with 419 children alone testing positive and COVID-19 in every part of the commonwealth.

“So please, do your part. Do your civic duty. Wear your mask. There is so much suffering out there right now,” Gov. Beshear said. “If we’re not careful, it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”

The Governor also provided an update and good news related to the Brent Spence Bridge, which has been closed since early Wednesday after an incident and subsequent fire that damaged the major thoroughfare between Kentucky and Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has already approved $12 million in funding for repairs.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray was at the site Saturday for the third consecutive day.

The Governor said inspections continue on the bridge and he will continue to share updates as they become available.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,303

New deaths today: 11

Positivity rate: 8.95%

Total deaths: 1,658

Currently hospitalized: 1,378

Currently in ICU: 308

Currently on ventilator: 167

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 90-year-old woman and 94-year-old man from Fayette County; a 72-year-old man and 93-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 70-year-old man from Kenton County; a 65-year-old man from Knott County; a 79-year-old woman from Lee County; a 69-year-old man from Lewis County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; a 91-year-old woman from Perry County; and a 90-year-old woman from Wolfe County.

“This week, we’ve had our highest positivity rates, our highest daily reported case counts and are on track to set yet another unfortunate milestone – another highest week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim. I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine.”

Dr. Stack said an influenza outbreak on top of the COVID-19 pandemic would be disastrous in the next few months.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and summaries of the Governor’s news conferences at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

