Drive-thru fall festival in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first-ever drive-thru fall festival kicked off at Preston Miller Park Saturday afternoon.

The event was filled with fun games you could play without even having to leave your car.

“There were 10 total games that folks can do from their car. There were a few that they can hop out really quick of their car and play. The games were minute to win it type games. One of them that is probably my favorite is PVC skee ball. So we have a PVC pipe that we are putting up to the car window or door and will feed a ball through and try to make it into the bucket. We have got a gone-fishing game where you will throw that down and try to catch something out of the pool and you will get a prize for it. So a lot of fun activities and a lot of neat things for people to do while they are here,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said.

The overall goal of this festival was to get the public out to enjoy the parks again in a safe way.

"As a parks department, our mission is to enhance the quality of life. That is why we are in the business, that is why we are in the industry. COVID never really changed that mission for us. It never really stopped us, it may be forced us to be creative. So that is what we are trying to do and still give people an opportunity to enjoy one of the few safe things that they can right now and that is their local parks system and their local recreation agency. So that is what we are trying to do is give people an opportunity to do so,” added Levis.

According to parks and recreation officials, the turnout for today’s fall festival was great and they hope that they can possibly do it again next year.

