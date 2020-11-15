Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 15, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday asked all Kentuckians to recommit to following safety guidelines as Kentucky again set a record for cases reported in one week. Today’s report also represented the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” the Governor said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

Gov. Beshear reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Thursday’s red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 22.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,449

New deaths today: 3

Positivity rate: 8.88%

Total deaths: 1,661

Currently hospitalized: 1,383

Currently in ICU: 330

Currently on ventilator: 156

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 93-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 84-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from Oldham County.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

As we end yet another highest week ever of COVID-19 cases, Dr. Stack reminds everyone to watch your space, wear a mask and wash your hands in order to save your life and the lives of those around you.

Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and summaries of the Governor’s news conferences at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

