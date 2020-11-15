Advertisement

Local VFW feeds Vets ‘N Vettes and prepares for 4th Annual Cookies with Santa

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday wrapped up the last day for Vets N' Vettes in Bowling Green.

For the past few days veterans who share a love of corvettes have been in town and following their last day cruise around Bowling Green. They made a pit stop at the local VFW post to enjoy lunch.

“The Vets 'N Vettes has come through town every year during the week and they usually come out and they help support us and we put a meal on for them and everything and hang out with them. They are a really good group and organization. They always ride veterans in the parade when we get to have one. A great group of guys and gals” said Glenn Skagg, Commander.

Also, if you are wanting some Christmas joy on Sunday, St. Nick has traveled from the North Pole to hang out at the VFW local post for the 4th Annual Cookies with Santa.

“This year is a little different due to COVID-19. It will be a drive-thru event. Santa and his special guest will be set up and everything and they will be able to come one car at a time. We urge the parents to make sure that the kids still do have their masks and everything on and bring your cameras they will be able to get out and take pictures with Santa and his special guest,” added Skagg.

Cookies with Santa is open to the public. It is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

