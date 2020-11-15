Pack the Pantry Food and Essentials Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local lawn care company has teamed up with the Hope House and Hotel INC. to help pack their pantry.

For two Saturdays in November and two Saturdays in December, Personal Touch Lawn and Pond will be outside of the Kroger on Campbell Lane accepting donations for Hope House and Hotel INC. Not only can you donate food but they are also accepting items like sleeping bags and blankets.

“We are doing a food drive that will benefit the Hope House and Hotel INC. It is very important for us, there is a lot of people that haven’t been as fortunate as we are with income and things like that. We just feel like as a company there is going to be a lot more needy families this time of year so it is something we felt passionate about doing, giving back to the community that supports us,” said Brian Proctor, manager.

If you missed your chance to help ‘Pack The Pantry’ this weekend they will be out in front of Kroger on Campbell Lane again next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

