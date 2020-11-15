Showers tonight followed by a windy Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a somewhat mild start to the weekend with a few light showers, more rain moves in through the night before some cool and dry air return to the region to deliver more fall weather in south-central Kentucky!

Winds will be strong on Sunday as gusts could reach up to 45 mph! (WBKO)

We expect showers to develop late Saturday night into Sunday though as a low pressure system moves through the Great Lakes. This system will bring the potential for some strong winds in some showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible. More showers are expected on Sunday morning before the front passes through around the later morning hours. Gusts could reach 45 mph in the morning and early afternoon, so secure anything outside before the winds arrive! Temperatures will also fall in the morning before staying in the mid-to-upper 50s in the afternoon with some clearing, but most of the day will remain partly to mostly cloudy.

Chilly air is with us at the start of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s and lows in the 30s through Wednesday morning with dry conditions. Late in the week into next weekend will see temperatures rebound in the mid-to-upper 60s for highs, which is above average for this time of the year. The remainder of the week into the holiday week will see similar conditions, however moisture looks to return to the region so some showers are possible the weekend before Thanksgiving week. As we inch closer towards Turkey Day, we’ll update the forecast so you will know what to plan before the hot meals hit the table! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Morning showers with decreasing clouds. Windy. High 62. Low 34. Winds W at 16 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph possible.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 60. Low 36. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cooler. High 55. Low 29. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1931)

Record Low: 9 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.50″ (-1.30″)

Yearly Precip: 49.99″ (+7.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Moderate

