Advertisement

Smart sensors could track social distancing in the office

Could smart sensors be the way to get workers back in the office?
MGN Photo: office cubicles
MGN Photo: office cubicles(KMVT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) - Could smart sensors be the way to get workers back in the office?

PointGrab, an Israeli company, developed equipment that could serve that purpose. CNN reports that its smart sensors, mounted on workplace sensors, were developed before the pandemic to help managers optimize the use of office space.

The size of a fire alarm, the sensors can record the exact number and location of people in buildings.

Due to the pandemic, PointGrab fine-tuned the tech so it monitor social distancing by keeping track of how far apart people are. Managers can set up alerts for when two people are closer than two meters for more than 30 seconds, for example.

Privacy is an issue of concern, however. PointGrab said that no images or identifying features are being recorded, and employees are represented as an anonymous dot on a dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces record high COVID-19 cases and deaths
A man was arrested on drug charges in Glasgow.
Barren River Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police arrest man on drug charges
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Ky. troopers caught illegally buying steroids
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to “Act Now” as COVID-19 cases and deaths spiral out of control
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital

Latest News

Pack the Pantry
Pack the Pantry Food and Essentials Drive
Drive-thru fall festival in Bowling Green
Drive-thru fall festival in Bowling Green
Sweet 16 Annual Med Center Health Foundation Charity Ball.
The Medical Center Health Foundation’s Annual Charity Ball takes place virtually
Local VFW feeds Vets ‘N Vettes and prepares for 4th Annual Cookies with Santa
Local VFW feeds Vets ‘N Vettes and prepares for 4th Annual Cookies with Santa
Winds will be strong on Sunday as gusts could reach up to 45 mph!
Showers tonight followed by a windy Sunday!