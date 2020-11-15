Advertisement

Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a four-month-old dead, WTVF reports.

Investigators said the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday near Couchville Pike. Firefighters on scene and said they found the baby, Messiah Hensley, in his father’s lap. 21-year-old Malcolm Hensley told investigators the baby was in a child safety seat, but investigators said the carrier was found face down against the driver’s side door and was not secured.

Police said the vehicle Hensley was driving failed to negotiate curve, veered off the side of the road and hit a rock wall. Henlsey reportedly told police he swerved to avoid a deer, but investigators said there was no evidence to indicate a swerve.

Hensely was charged with vehicular homicide and felony aggravated child abuse.

