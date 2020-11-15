Advertisement

Tennessee dog returned to family after being gone 3 years

There’s still some good news to share in 2020, and some of it is coming from East Tennessee.
There’s still some good news to share in 2020, and some of it is coming from East Tennessee.
There’s still some good news to share in 2020, and some of it is coming from East Tennessee.(Washington County, TN Animal Shelter/Facebook)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - There’s still some good news to share in 2020, and some of it is coming from East Tennessee.

It’s some news that the Washington County Animal Shelter was more than happy to share about a local dog named Runt.

Three years ago, WJHL reported, Runt ran off from his farm home, where he traveled 10 miles to another neighborhood. He was loved and cared for by neighbors for a couple years.

Eventually, he ended at the animal shelter, where he was dubbed Roscoe.

He didn’t stay there, however, as word got out about a dog, like Runt, at the animal shelter, and it circled back to his family. The shelter said Runt’s dad showed up, hoping that he would be remembered.

“At first, Runt wasn’t sure about it at all. He kept circling around his dad, nose up, sniffing. We were all holding our breath. And then, he knew. Runt knew it was his dad! What an unexpected but so very awesome ending!” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Awesome Reunion Story: Three years later, Roscoe sees his dad... About three years ago, Roscoe, a.k.a. Runt, wandered...

Posted by Washington County, TN Animal Shelter on Thursday, November 12, 2020

“If your pet is missing,” they wrote, “Never Give Up Hope.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces record high COVID-19 cases and deaths
A man was arrested on drug charges in Glasgow.
Barren River Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police arrest man on drug charges
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Ky. troopers caught illegally buying steroids
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to “Act Now” as COVID-19 cases and deaths spiral out of control
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital

Latest News

Pack the Pantry
Pack the Pantry Food and Essentials Drive
Drive-thru fall festival in Bowling Green
Drive-thru fall festival in Bowling Green
Sweet 16 Annual Med Center Health Foundation Charity Ball.
The Medical Center Health Foundation’s Annual Charity Ball takes place virtually
Local VFW feeds Vets ‘N Vettes and prepares for 4th Annual Cookies with Santa
Local VFW feeds Vets ‘N Vettes and prepares for 4th Annual Cookies with Santa
Winds will be strong on Sunday as gusts could reach up to 45 mph!
Showers tonight followed by a windy Sunday!