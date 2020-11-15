Advertisement

The Medical Center Health Foundation’s Annual Charity Ball takes place virtually

Sweet 16 Annual Med Center Health Foundation Charity Ball.
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was the night to grab your computer and your best party dress to enjoy The Medical Center Health Foundation’s Annual Charity Ball.

Due to COVID-19, the annual ball had to be virtual this year instead of its normal location at the Sloan Convention Center.

On Saturday the ball was from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the auction closes at 9 p.m. Those who chose to attend the virtual ball tonight could dress up in their party dress and jewelry or enjoy the fun in pajamas.

“The charity ball is a formal event and last year, we had 700 people at Sloan Convention Center. We hope that it will be just as fabulous in 2021. This year for the charity ball you can dress up, I plan to, or you can wear your pajamas like we’ve been doing now for what six months, it doesn’t matter. You can dress however you want. But it’s a virtual event. It will be online,” said Cara Pitchford, chairperson for the charity ball

100% of all sponsorships and funds raised from the ball and the auction go directly to patient care at the community clinic and the dental clinic.

