When COVID-19 forces restaurants to close it can be ‘a huge hit to take’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three downtown Lexington restaurants temporarily closed their doors, because of the risk of COVID-19 potentially spreading.

Zim’s cafe, Carson’s and ItalX posted messages on social media telling customers they were deep-cleaning.

According to the Kentucky Restaurant Association, just one day out of business could mean thousands of dollars lost.

“They lose whether they stay open or whether they choose to close,” said president and CEO Stacy Roof.

She said every meal is costly.

“Your overhead doesn’t go away...whatever electricity is running, those appliances, even if they’re not being used on a regular basis,” she said.

There’s only so much planning ahead that can happen with a highly infectious virus in the way.

“Restaurants work on kind of a week or two planning basis, they devise schedules, they order food,” Roof said.

While weekend dining brings in the most money for restaurants, Roof said it’s critical people dine in or carry out Monday through Thursday.

“Usually, the one night on the weekend is equivalent to the rest of the week,” Roof said. “In a high traffic area, that’s a huge hit to take.”

Plus, there are people running the business that rely on the income.

“We’re the second largest employer in the state and in the nation, and that’s lot of people, when we’re fully staffed, that’s a 200,000 people," Roof said.

People who might not necessarily be doing the sanitizing themselves these days.

Roof said many restaurant owners have raised their level of cleaning, paying for more advanced tools.

She said this year more than any other, giving giftcards as presents benefits not only friends and family, but local restaurants, too.

