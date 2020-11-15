WKU gets their third win of the year as Key and Malone set school records

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It wasn’t a pretty win at all, but a win is a win and that’s what took place as the WKU Hilltoppers defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 10-7. The Hilltoppers improve to 3-6 on the year and 2-3 in conference play.

Quarterback Tyrell Pigrome finished the game 19-30 for 183 passing yards. He added 32 rushing yards on 14 carries and one score on the ground. It was another struggle game for the Hilltopper offense as they were only able to score 10 total points and no points after halftime.

But the defense came to play on a night two seniors set school records. Senor safety Devon Key finished the game with 6 total tackles and became the schools all-time leading tackler during the FBS era with 327 and counting.

He wasn’t alone as Senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone picked up two sacks tonight and set the school FBS record with 25 career sacks.

The Hilltopper defense held Southern Miss to 67 total passing yards and just 221 total yards and only 7 points. Redshirt Freshman Ricky Barber had the best game of his young career as he finished with two of the six sacks the Hilltoppers had on the night.

WKU will hope for another lockdown performance from their defense next week as they will host conference foe Florida International at home in the last home game for the senior class.

