A seasonable and sunny start to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mild and wet weekend for many in south-central Kentucky, Mother Nature decides to take a break a week before Thanksgiving week with cool and dry conditions!

Monday starts off chilly, though temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year! Skies will be clear with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s and low 60s! Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Tonight will feature clear skies with temperatures in the mid 30s with some spots in the lower 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see cooler air with highs only in the mid 50s for many in south-central Kentucky -- but skies will remain sunny both days! Thursday will see a change of pace as breezy south winds and plentiful sunshine, along with high thin clouds, will propel temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 60s! On Friday, highs push into the mid-to-upper 60s and through the weekend, we’ll have upper 60s with even some low 70s under partly cloudy skies!! A slight chance of rain is possible on Sunday afternoon and evening, though chances are low at this point.

Thanksgiving week will see temperatures near-to-above average temperatures along with showers possible early in the week with drier air moving in by the middle of the week. We’ll be fine-tuning this forecast as more data comes in so you will know what to plan before the hot meals hit the table! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 60. Low 36. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 55. Low 29. Winds NW at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 55. Low 36. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 79 (1931)

Record Low Today: 10 (1883)

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Allergy Forecast:

Pollen: Low

Mold: Moderate

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 67

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.36″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+7.53″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

