Allen County Schools say “Operation Gabbi Doolin” brings some peace to community

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An undercover operation is seeking justice in the name of a young girl who was murdered in Allen County.

“Operation Gabbi Doolin” is a joint federal, state and local operation aimed at exposing child predators in Kentucky communities.

It’s been five years since the tragic death of Gabbi Doolin. The Allen County girl was killed at a youth football game on the campus of Allen-County Scottsville high school. It’s a horror the community has never forgotten.

“Anything like this where you lose a child, I think, is going to have a huge impact on the community and I wasn’t here during that time, but I can only imagine the magnitude of something I still hear about today talked about amongst our staff," says Allen County Schools Superintendent Travis Hamby.

Hamby says this will bring some peace of mind to both parents and teachers.

“If this takes place and is able to prevent other families from having to undergo any kind of tragedy or horrific event like this, then that’s a good day.”

The operation busted the following seven suspected child predators for federal offenses:

Charles Ashley, 66, of Adolphus, Kentucky has been charged with the attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, and attempted production of child pornography. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge, not less than 15 years for the attempted production charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Jimmy Kwizera, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, has pleaded guilty to transfer of obscene material to a minor. He faces not more than 10 years in federal prison at sentencing which has been scheduled for December 10, 2020.

Melvin Dowell, 54, of Rineyville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to attempted enticement and transfer of obscene material to a minor. He faces a mandatory minimum 10 year prison sentence. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for February 1, 2020.

Joseph Zakhari, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged in a Superseding Indictment with attempted online enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, and attempted production of child pornography. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge, not less than 15 years for the attempted production charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Jeffrie Corn, 25, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Travis Puckett, 23, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison. Puckett is scheduled to plead guilty on November 23, 2020.

Eric Vanhandle, 54, Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor. He faces not less than 10 years in prison for the charge. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

“At the end of the day, I’m very pleased to hear that the take down of these predators, these child predators, that they had the opportunity to, again, honor Gabbi through this process," says Hamby.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a statement: “Kentucky law enforcement has no more important mission than to protect our kids.”

Coleman adds local, state and federal agencies share a goal to find predators before they can act.

