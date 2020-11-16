BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One activist group is saying it’s time for a little self-care.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a self-care assembly for the community. Multiple local vendors showed up to participate, some to sell products, and others just to give gifts.

BG Freedom walkers host "self-care" assembly

The Freedom Walkers say with all the hardship the community’s faced, from the pandemic to social justice issues, it was time for a break.

“Mental health is always an issue but with the pandemic, a lot of people’s mental health has declined I work for a counseling agency and there was a recent study that said anybody that’s been in a crisis longer than 150 days will experience symptoms of PTSD," explains BG Freedom Walker member Summer Meadows.

The Freedom Walkers are known for their activism in the Bowling Green community. Founder Karika Nelson says this event, just like the marches and forums before it, is to bring peace, love, hope and diversity.

