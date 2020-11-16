Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases
Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't
Glasgow woman gets COVID-19, husband and son don’t
Audit: UK ex-worker bought 84 iPhones on university card
Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged

Latest News

Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
States reeling from COVID-19 as vaccine looms
Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden outlines plan to ease economic inequity amid pandemic
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq