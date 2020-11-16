Advertisement

“Cookies with Santa” brings holiday cheer early

By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Are you ready for the holidays?

The Bowling Green Veterans of Foreign Wars outpost held “Cookies with Santa” Sunday. Families were able to drive by, get out and stop for pictures with Santa Claus.

Toys for Tots, along with multiple other sponsors, helped coordinate the goodies for each kid. The event’s coordinator says this is earlier than they normally have their Christmas event, but she says they wanted to get everyone in the Christmas spirit early for this unusual Christmas.

“We just feel like the kids need something that’s a little normal. Now, while they won’t get to sit on Santa’s lap or have contact, they still can get their family pictures and you know, 2020′s just been so twisted we feel like the kids need something normal," Robin Skaggs explains.

This is the fourth year of “Cookies with Santa.”

