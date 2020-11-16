Due to COVID-19 Russellville Middle and High School to transition to NTI, learn from home Nov. 16
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a tweet from the schools Twitter account, Russellville Middle and High School will transition to NTI and learn-from-home format beginning on Monday, November 16.
The tweet reads as follows:
“Due to several COVID related cases, RMS/RHS will be going to the NTI, learn-from-home format starting tomorrow, Monday, 11/16 and through the Thanksgiving Break. The RHS Student-Parent Information and Guidance Document is attached.”
Click here to view the guidance for NTI at Russellville Highschool.
