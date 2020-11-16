Advertisement

Due to COVID-19 Russellville Middle and High School to transition to NTI, learn from home Nov. 16

“Due to several COVID related cases, RMS/RHS will be going to the NTI, learn-from-home format...
“Due to several COVID related cases, RMS/RHS will be going to the NTI, learn-from-home format starting tomorrow, Monday, 11/16 and through the Thanksgiving Break. The RHS Student-Parent Information and Guidance Document is attached.”(Facebook)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a tweet from the schools Twitter account, Russellville Middle and High School will transition to NTI and learn-from-home format beginning on Monday, November 16.

The tweet reads as follows:

“Due to several COVID related cases, RMS/RHS will be going to the NTI, learn-from-home format starting tomorrow, Monday, 11/16 and through the Thanksgiving Break. The RHS Student-Parent Information and Guidance Document is attached.”

Click here to view the guidance for NTI at Russellville Highschool.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to “Act Now” as COVID-19 cases and deaths spiral out of control
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases
Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
Official 2007 portrait of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito
Justice Samuel Alito raises religious liberty concerns about Covid restrictions and same-sex marriage ruling

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
33-year-old Cory Whitehead
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pike County