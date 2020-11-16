Georgia-Pacific completes Bowling Green expansion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Group has completed the expansion of their facility in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park in Bowling Green.

According to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the project involved close to a $100M capital investment and created 70 new jobs, surpassing their initial target of 50, while adding an additional 80,000 square-feet to their facility.

“I’m proud to celebrate this significant investment and what it means for job growth, wages and economic health in one of Kentucky’s great cities,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “Georgia-Pacific is a significant employer in the Commonwealth and is helping us sprint forward as we mark the completion of this nearly $100M project. Thank you, and congratulations to Georgia-Pacific, Bowling Green and Warren County for this great addition to Kentucky’s proud manufacturing sector and our state’s economy.”

Georgia-Pacific, one of the world’s leading makers of tissue, pulp, packaging, building products and related chemicals, has been a member of South Central Kentucky’s business community since 1992. They currently employ more than 200 people at their location in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park.

“Georgia-Pacific is a valuable operation in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park and a tremendous asset to this community,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch. “They are an integral part of our region’s diverse economy. We are excited for the completion of their expansion and look forward to their many more years of success in our community.”

“Congratulations to Georgia-Pacific on this great project. This expansion will have an economic impact of over $194 million over the next ten years in South Central Kentucky,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “We are grateful for businesses like Georgia-Pacific that continue to invest in our community and our economy.”

“We celebrate with Georgia-Pacific on this new facility expansion,” said Bowling Green Mayor, Bruce Wilkerson. “Georgia-Pacific’s global footprint is seen right here in Bowling Green; we are proud to have them here and are excited for their continued investment and growth.”

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed six economic development projects to date in 2020 totaling $331.3 million in capital investment and generating 336 new jobs.

