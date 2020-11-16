Gingerbread Home for the Arts Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKyPAC presents its 6th Annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Contest. Professionals, amateurs, college students, youth groups, and individuals entered their own Gingerbread creation.

“We started it 6 years ago to embrace the community and bring attention to the arts in a different way. All of these are definitely creations of artwork,” said Betty McGuire, Executive Assistant.

Entries are on display now in the SKyPAC Lobby and will remain out from November 16- 21 with a “People’s Choice Award” given to the entry that receives the most $1.00 votes.

“This is open to the public and we encourage you to some. We are socially distancing in our set up,” said McGuire.

SKyPAC lobby hours are 9 am-5 pm Monday- Friday.

