Entertain Glasgow announces drive-thru Christmas parade

Christmas parade will be held this year
Christmas parade will be held this year(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After the chamber announced the cancellation of the Christmas parade, Entertain Glasgow announced it will host a drive-thru style parade.

“It will not compare to what our Chamber does year after year, but we hope it will bring a bit of cheer to the community during this unprecedented year,” said a post on Entertain Glasgow’s Facebook page.

Officials attributed the increasing cases of COVID-19 as to why they canceled the annual tradition of the parade.

The drive-thru parade will take place on December 12 on Trojan Trail from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. More details are expected to follow.

Posted by Entertain Glasgow on Monday, November 16, 2020

