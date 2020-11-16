Entertain Glasgow announces drive-thru Christmas parade
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After the chamber announced the cancellation of the Christmas parade, Entertain Glasgow announced it will host a drive-thru style parade.
“It will not compare to what our Chamber does year after year, but we hope it will bring a bit of cheer to the community during this unprecedented year,” said a post on Entertain Glasgow’s Facebook page.
Officials attributed the increasing cases of COVID-19 as to why they canceled the annual tradition of the parade.
The drive-thru parade will take place on December 12 on Trojan Trail from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. More details are expected to follow.
