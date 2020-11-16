Advertisement

Glasgow woman gets COVID-19, husband and son don’t

Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't
Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't(WBRC)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many irregular cases. Even with the virus’s high infection rate, not everyone gets it.

“Nothing in life is 100% and all viruses have a certain rate of infection," explains Dr. Singh, a cardiovascular and pulmonary disease specialist.

He has seen more than one case of some getting it, others not. There’s no exact reason why according to Dr. Singh.

“A lot of the studies that have come out are speculations where they’re not facts. They’re associations," he says.

Glasgow local Amanda Thomas caught COVID-19 in September with her husband and son in the home. She describes the situation, saying, "My son would sneeze or he’d walk by me and he’s like, oh, stay away from me, mom, you’ve got the Rona. Just make a joke about it. He never had nothing. He never had absolutely anything and it was weird.”

Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't
Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't(None)

Thomas says they didn’t change much about home life, assuming her husband and son were already developing it.

“My doctor was like more than likely, you’re gonna get it--you’re going to give it to the rest of the family. And I mean, it just didn’t happen," she says with a shrug.

Even if you’ve been in contact or stay in the same home, Dr. Singh says, still, don’t leave it to chance.

“If you have a family member who is ill, obviously the family member should try and self-quarantine. You should spend 7-14 days, depending on symptoms, you should be as far apart as humanly possible.”

Dr. Singh says it isn’t a guarantee that if someone in the household gets it, all will get it.

“One of the biggest struggles we’ve had in the covid-19 pandemic is not the lack of information. It’s too much not good information.”

Dr. Singh says he doesn’t recommend COVID-19 antibody tests just yet. He says they’re not at the accuracy level he’d like to see and could give a false sense of security.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to “Act Now” as COVID-19 cases and deaths spiral out of control
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases
Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
Official 2007 portrait of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito
Justice Samuel Alito raises religious liberty concerns about Covid restrictions and same-sex marriage ruling

Latest News

VFW brings holiday cheer early
“Cookies with Santa” brings holiday cheer early
BG Freedom walkers host "self-care" assembly
BG Freedom Walkers host “self-care” assembly
“Due to several COVID related cases, RMS/RHS will be going to the NTI, learn-from-home format...
Due to COVID-19 Russellville Middle and High School to transition to NTI, learn from home Nov. 16
To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home