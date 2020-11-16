Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife searches for missing Simpson County fisherman

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are searching for an angler who went missing Saturday in Simpson County.

Officials say the 78-year-old Franklin man was last seen fishing from a boat around 3 p.m. Saturday at Sportsman Lake near the community of Salmons.

Conservation officers responded to the lake shortly before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible drowning. Officers said winds were gusting upward of 30 miles per hour when they arrived.

Officers said they found a small boat with fishing lines still in the water wedged between trees in shallow water at the upper end of the lake, and articles of clothing and footwear were floating in the water near the boat.

A search and rescue team with Christian Aid Ministries is assisting Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency responders in the search.

