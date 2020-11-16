Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville store clerk said God put her in the right spot at the right time to help when she found a baby asleep with his parents passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Paula Brumit, with the Lewis Country Store, said she didn’t know what was wrong at first when she saw a vehicle parked next to pump six at the gas station with its hazard lights on.

She said she waited for several minutes before going over to check it out. That’s when she spotted someone leaned over the center console. She said she tried to make noise to wake them up, but failed, WTVF reported.

“I opened the door and I proceeded to shake them, smack them in the face trying to wake them up. They just would not wake up,” Brumit said.

A passerby pointed out a baby carrier in the backseat.

“I proceeded to go from the front seat then to the back door. I opened it up and he was just sleeping through it all,” Brumit said.

The Nashville Fire Department arrived on scene and used Narcan to revive both the parents, who were taken away for treatment.

“I’ve got seven grandbabies. One due in January. I’m just a grandmother who would want anyone to do the same thing for any of mine if they needed help,” said Brumit.

WTVF reported that the parents face charges of DUI, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

