Advertisement

Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US

A new report released from WalletHub claims Tennessee is among the fattest state in the nation.
(WAGM)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report released from WalletHub claims Tennessee is among the fattest state in the nation.

The report, which used data from the CDC, said Tennessee was fifth in the nation for percent of obese adults.

Source: WalletHub

West Virginia takes the top spot in the report, with Utah at the bottom.

“WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight Prevalence, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness,” the report said.

View the full list here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to “Act Now” as COVID-19 cases and deaths spiral out of control
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases
Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
Official 2007 portrait of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito
Justice Samuel Alito raises religious liberty concerns about Covid restrictions and same-sex marriage ruling

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
33-year-old Cory Whitehead
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pike County
Catholic Action Center's Compassionate Caravan
Lexington’s Compassionate Caravan changes gears during the pandemic