Room in the Inn opens Monday amid National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week kicks off National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and several non-profits are doing what they can to draw attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness in the community.

“Due to the pandemic, we’re obviously seeing more people at risk of homelessness and who are becoming literally homeless at a higher rate than has been in past years,” said Rhondell Miller, Executive Director at HOTEL INC.

Bowling Green and Warren County are making a virtual proclamation at City Hall for the week.

“We encourage all citizens to recognize that many people do not have housing or adequate nutritious food and need support from citizens, private and public non-profit services, entities and government,” said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

Folks are on the streets in record numbers and the groups that help them are also struggling. That’s why this year’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week might be more important than ever.

“As far as fundraising goes, it’s been pretty much no fundraising," said Doug Depp, Board of Directors at Room in the Inn Bowling Green, in regards to the lack of funds they’ve received this year. So we’re hoping through this week to generate some donations to help offset the extra cost with COVID.”

HOTEL INC. is also using this week to fundraise, share educational materials and host impactful conversations on homelessness.

“And so we do anticipate there to be in the wintertime, even more need of homelessness prevention funds, as well as that risk of when the funding runs out that people are going to become homeless in our community,” said Miller.

With Room in the Inn opening tonight, they’re in need of more churches and businesses to open their doors this season.

“We were able to take a large number. The number maybe just a small percentage of that,” said Depp.

Below is a list of events HOTEL INC will be hosting this week:

Tuesday, November 17: $5 Brown Bag Chili Lunch. This year’s $5 brown bag lunch will contain Wendy’s chili, Teresa’s cornbread, fruit, dessert from Country Oven, and bottled water. Curbside pickup will be available at First Christian Church (1106 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, November 19: Coffee & Conversation: “Looking Ahead” hosted by Rhondell Miller (Executive Director) and Kevin Gregory (Board President). Learn more about HOTEL INC’s strategic plan. Email director@hotelincbg.com by November 18th to register for the Zoom link.

Friday, November 20th: Impact Day: Consider becoming an impact partner with HOTEL INC! Your recurring monthly gift will support education, advocacy, food security, homeless and housing services, and street medicine in Warren County year-round.

You can give to HOTEL INC online or text the word DONATE to 270-201-7748.

