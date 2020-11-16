T.J. Community Mission Foundation raises more than $60,000 for Shanti Niketan Hospice Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The T.J. Community Mission Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser virtually this past weekend.

$62,872 dollars were raised to help support the new Shanti Niketan Hospice Home which is set to open in early January.

The event included live entertainment with music from Dizzorderly Conduct and a live auctioneer.

