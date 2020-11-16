Advertisement

WATCH - Calmer Weather Resumes!

Plenty of Sunshine in Store This Week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wind and rain quickly blew through the area Sunday morning, with sunshine returning everywhere Sunday afternoon. Expect fair skies to rule for quite some time!

High pressure will control our weather pattern for the days ahead. Mid-week looks chilly, with highs only in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. However, a big warmup is coming late in the week. We may even push 70 degrees over the weekend! Our next shot for rain does not show up until Sunday evening.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny. High 60. Low 36. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cooler. High 55. Low 29. Winds NW at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Coo. High 55, Low 36, Winds SE-6

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1931)

Record Low: 9 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.36″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+7.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Moderate

