WATCH - Smooth Sailing for Awhile!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Quieter conditions resumed Monday, with tons of sunshine, to boot! Fair skies will dominate through much of this week, although temps will be a bit on the chilly side these next two days.

A weak cold front slides through Tuesday morning. No rain is expected with this system, but it will serve to send down some rather chilly readings Tuesday and Wednesday. A big warmup is in store later this week, however. Highs jump into the 60s Thursday, pushing 70 degrees Friday into Saturday. Our next decent shot for rain does not arrive until late Sunday. Cooler air returns for the beginning of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cooler. High 55. Low 29. Winds NW-11 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 55, Low 36, Winds SE-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer. High 66, Low 43, Winds SW-14

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 79 (1931)

Record Low: 10 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.23″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+7.39″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 12)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Moderate

