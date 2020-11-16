Advertisement

WATCH - Smooth Sailing for Awhile!

A Shot of Chilly Air for Mid-Week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Quieter conditions resumed Monday, with tons of sunshine, to boot! Fair skies will dominate through much of this week, although temps will be a bit on the chilly side these next two days.

A weak cold front slides through Tuesday morning. No rain is expected with this system, but it will serve to send down some rather chilly readings Tuesday and Wednesday. A big warmup is in store later this week, however. Highs jump into the 60s Thursday, pushing 70 degrees Friday into Saturday. Our next decent shot for rain does not arrive until late Sunday. Cooler air returns for the beginning of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cooler. High 55. Low 29. Winds NW-11 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 55, Low 36, Winds SE-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer. High 66, Low 43, Winds SW-14

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 79 (1931)

Record Low: 10 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.23″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+7.39″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 12)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Moderate

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't
Glasgow woman gets COVID-19, husband and son don’t
Gabbi Doolin
U.S. Attorney, law enforcement discuss ‘Operation Gabbi Doolin’
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases
Audit: UK ex-worker bought 84 iPhones on university card

Latest News

If you like this forecast, you should like our Facebook page, WBKO First Alert Weather! #wbkowx
A seasonable and sunny start to the week!
A chilly start to the week!
WATCH - A sunny but cool start to the work week!
Plenty of sunshine in the days ahead
WATCH - Calmer Weather Resumes!
Winds will be strong on Sunday as gusts could reach up to 45 mph!
Showers tonight followed by a windy Sunday!