Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 11,319 cases of COVID-19 in the district

New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.(AP images)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 11,319 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 9,404 of which have recovered.

Our district has 148 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

BRDHD Update 11-16-2020
BRDHD Update 11-16-2020(WBKO)

The Barren River District Health Department’s disease investigation team is working diligently in order to keep up with the growing COVID-19 cases in our district.

The Barren River District, along with other parts of KY and the United States, is currently experiencing an increase in positive cases and we ask for the cooperation of our communities in order to help control the spread of the virus as we continue providing disease and contact investigation.

Due to the high volume of positive cases, we have a delay in our ability to communicate with each individual case and their contacts. Due to this delay, we are asking you to take personal responsibility and do the following if you test positive:

• Stay home (except to get medical care) and don’t invite others in until you get a call from the health department.

• Have members of your household stay home.

• Tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. An infected person can spread COVID-19 two days before the person feels sick or tests positive. By letting your close contacts know they may have been exposed to COVID-19, you are helping to protect everyone.

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html for the definition of close contact.

Contacts to a positive case should do the following:

• Stay home (except to get medical care) and do not invite others in until you get a call from the health department.

• If you become sick get tested. When seeking medical care, inform the provider you have been exposed to COVID-19.

• Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

BRDHD will be in communication with all positive cases and their contacts as quickly as possible. By working together, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives by each doing our part. For more information on what to do if you or someone you know tests positive, please visit www.barrenriverhealth.org.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new COVID-19 cases; says additional steps may need to be taken
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Gabbi Doolin
U.S. Attorney, law enforcement discuss ‘Operation Gabbi Doolin’
Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't
Glasgow woman gets COVID-19, husband and son don’t
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Frankfort is once again allowing in-person...
Bowling Green drivers license offices expected to reopen this week
Police arrested Pedro Alfaro after shooting.
Bowling Green man indicted on murder charge
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities
BGMU to resume disconnections on Tuesday, November 17
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Room in the Inn opens Monday amid National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week