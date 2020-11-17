BGMU to resume disconnections on Tuesday, November 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will resume normal disconnect practices on November 17.

BGMU says current balances will be subject to disconnect on bills with a due date on or after November 4. Late fees will be reinstated on commercial accounts in November and on residential accounts in January.

Past due balances on residential accounts will be evenly split into monthly installments.

“Anyone who had a past due balance was set up on a payment arrangement. And the minimum pay arrangement was six months. So right now, anybody on the disconnect list will only be those with current charges that hadn’t been paid. Anybody with a past due balance will get a letter in the mail that explains their pay arrangement," says Christy Twyman of BGMU.

BGMU and TVA established a Community Care Fund at the Bowling Green-Warren County Welfare Center, and customers are encouraged to contact them at 270-843-5340 for financial assistance. Customers may also contact Community Action and United Way for assistance.

