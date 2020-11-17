Bowling Green drivers license offices expected to reopen this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Seven Kentucky driver licensing offices are expected to reopen this week after being closed due to the coronavirus. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says three regional offices and four smaller ones were closed temporarily for deep cleaning. All are expected to reopen this week after being sanitized. The regional offices are located in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. The smaller field offices are in Florence, Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro. Any appointments disrupted by the emergency closures will be rescheduled or offered at a different office.

