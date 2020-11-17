Bowling Green man indicted on murder charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is indicted on a murder charge.

Pedro Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson says Alfaro was indicted on Thursday.

Alfaro was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Kevin Morris on September 8th.

Police say they found Morris in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Apartments in Bowling Green with multiple gunshot wounds.

Morris later died in the hospital.

Officials say when Alfaro was arrested he told them he had shot Morris in self-defense.

Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson told 13 News, "We initially had the preliminary hearing in this case. And what was omitted from the testimony, in that case, was that my client, the defendant, in this case, was in the process of being robbed by two individuals, one of whom he shot and killed. So we’ve asked Judge Grise to look at the bond given those additional facts that were not initially known. And we believe that he should be released on some type of surety bond or a cash bond that is less than $500,000.”

Alfaro’s bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.