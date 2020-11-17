Advertisement

Bowling Green man indicted on murder charge

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is indicted on a murder charge.

Pedro Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson says Alfaro was indicted on Thursday.

Alfaro was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Kevin Morris on September 8th.

Police say they found Morris in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Apartments in Bowling Green with multiple gunshot wounds.

Morris later died in the hospital.

Officials say when Alfaro was arrested he told them he had shot Morris in self-defense.

Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson told 13 News, "We initially had the preliminary hearing in this case. And what was omitted from the testimony, in that case, was that my client, the defendant, in this case, was in the process of being robbed by two individuals, one of whom he shot and killed. So we’ve asked Judge Grise to look at the bond given those additional facts that were not initially known. And we believe that he should be released on some type of surety bond or a cash bond that is less than $500,000.”

Alfaro’s bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new COVID-19 cases; says additional steps may need to be taken
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Gabbi Doolin
U.S. Attorney, law enforcement discuss ‘Operation Gabbi Doolin’
Glasgow woman gets covid, husband and son don't
Glasgow woman gets COVID-19, husband and son don’t
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky hits another weekly high record of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities
BGMU to resume disconnections on Tuesday, November 17
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Room in the Inn opens Monday amid National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
Allen County Schools say “Operation Gabbi Doolin” brings some peace to community
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new COVID-19 cases; says additional steps may need to be taken