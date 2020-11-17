Kentucky Christmas: Edmonson Co. family builds massive bourbon barrel tree

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Edmonson County family is celebrating the Christmas season in a huge way, and sharing it with the community.

When Cody Vincent isn’t working one of his three jobs, you can find him making spirits bright.

“The barrel stands at 24 foot tall, and the angel stands and makes it 30 foot tall to the top top of the wings,” said Cody Vincent who was the brains behind the barrel tree.

Vincent and his family took bourbon barrels they sell as a side business at the Bourbon Barrel Brothers, and began this festive and massive quarantine project.

“Somewhere around 160 something barrels, we stacked by hand. And then we took a tractor with the lift pole and stuff the last three layers up,” Vincent explained.

Before they knew it, the family had 200 barrels and 25,000 pounds of it, making out a Christmas tree.

“So it’s totally different in the daytime than it is at night. I’m telling everybody to come and look at it in the daytime and see the barrels and how it’s decorated, and then come back at night and actually look and see the lights on it because it’s totally different both ways.”

The barrels are empty as Edmonson County is a dry town after all.

“They’re still authentic bourbon barrels, I call it,” said Vincent through a laugh.

It’s nothing short of a Kentucky Christmas. and one that people from all around are enjoying.

“I was there Sunday repairing my angel and a family drove from Glasgow and that was gonna be their family Christmas card,” said Vincent.

“It’s something to give the kids and the adults alike something to look forward to and kindly lift everyone’s spirit right now in this situation that we’re in,” said Jeromy Doyle, Edmonson County resident and owner of Creekside Garden and Nursery.

While the tree might be temporary like the season of Christmas or a glass bourbon, Vincent hopes happy memories can be made during this tough time-- ones that will last a lifetime.

“I mean, it’s just a tree. But it also allows the families that do want to get out and enjoy, they can still drive through and look at it,” said Vincent.

The bourbon barrel tree is located at 2326 Chalybeate Road in Edmonson County.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.