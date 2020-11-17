More guidelines announced for long-term care facilities during holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Governor’s daily news conference about COVID-19 in Kentucky, Secretary of The Cabinet of Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander announced new guidelines for visitation at a long-term care facilities.

Any resident who leaves to visit family will be asked to quarantine for two weeks. Facilities are also asked to provide only outdoor visits.

“The first priority that we have is to protect the lives of our seniors,” Secretary Friedlander said.

One long-term care facility in Bowling Green, Village Manor, is already following those guidelines as they have a unique system for visitation. The family of the resident stands in the doorway and views their loved one from the other side of the entrance.

“We’ll have headsets so you’ll get to see the whole person, you’ll get to talk with them, you’ll be able to hear your loved one, but you’re just not going to be able to breathe the same air or touch them,” Mary Spalding, the President, and CEO of Christian Care Communities said.

While nursing homes are taking the extra safety precautions, it doesn’t make it any easier to not get to hug your family members around the holidays.

“Everyone is in different stages of emotion, angry and frustrated, just sad. So what we’re focused on now is ‘how can we find joy?’” Spalding explained.

At Village Manor, they are decorating for the holidays a bit early this year and even decorating their courtyard for residents, trying to find the small things to spread positivity during this time.

“We will still have a Thanksgiving dinner,” Spalding said.

In his news conference today, Secretary Friedlander also said members of the National Guard will be assisting with non-clinical needs at nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.