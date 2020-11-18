Advertisement

Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on

By Kevin Freking
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has reversed the COVID-related cancellation of an annual wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery next month, following criticism on social media and pleas to the White House.

President Donald Trump said later Tuesday it was he who had reversed “the ridiculous decision” to cancel the event. “It will now go on!” he tweeted.

Each year, volunteers around the country place wreaths on the tombstones and markers of veterans as part of Wreaths Across America. The tradition began in 1992 when a Maine wreath maker donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington. The event has expanded to thousands of locations across the country.

On Monday, Arlington National Cemetery announced that it was “with great regret,” cancelling the Wreaths Across America event scheduled for Dec. 19, due to COVID-19. That prompted a backlash on social media, including from Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former Navy SEAL, who tweeted early Tuesday: “Reverse your decision.”

The group that helps coordinate the ceremony, Wreaths Across America, also issued pleas to continue this year’s event, including with the White House. Shortly before group officials were to hold a news conference Tuesday, they received word of McCarthy’s decision.

Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said that when the organization had initially learned of the cancellation at Arlington, it reached out to Arlington National Cemetery’s leadership discuss options for keeping the tradition going safely.

And, on Tuesday, she got the news she was hoping to hear. “They have informed us of their willingness to work with us to develop other options to allow for the safe placement of veterans' wreaths this December,” Worcester said.

Wreaths Across America will have 2,500 participating locations this year, she said.

“We will be fulfilling the mission in every state and doing so safely following local guidelines in all cases,” Worcester said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
POP-UP Board awards first loans to entrepreneurs in Bowling Green (WBKO)
BG Housing Authority creates board to help minority entrepreneurs, awards first loans
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition