Authorities respond to robbery, shots fired complaint in Logan Co.

Police tape
Police tape(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST
LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are investigating a robbery and shots fired complaint in the area of Matlock and 68/80.

The sheriff’s office says the incident took place near Casey’s in Auburn and an older model White Dodge truck with black racing strips was reportedly involved.

The victim told officials he/she chased the suspects down Matlock Road and then was apparently shot at.

Officers are investigating what took place leading up to the incident.

