Bowling Green man charged with rape

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly raping a woman at a party on Halloween.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, the victim said she consumed large amounts of alcohol at the party before blacking out. According to the report, she told police that a friend of hers had witnessed Gustavo Carias Salas attempt to assault her, and that she heard Carias Salas unbuckling his belt as some point.

Police said the victim confronted Carias Salas through messages about the rape and that he apologized and asked her not to contact police.

According to the report, Carias Salas claimed the victim was not asleep when the acts occurred. He was charged with first degree rape and first degree sodomy.

