KHSAA pushes back the start of basketball season due to COVID-19

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The KHSAA Board of Controls have approve to push back he start date of all winter sports until after the New Year.

Winter sports that include basketball, swimming, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance will not begin until January 4, 2021.

High school basketball season was scheduled to begin Monday, November 23.

The high school basketball regular season will run eight weeks beginning Jan. 4 and run through the end of February. District tournaments will follow beginning March 1 and regional tournament will start a week later on March 8. As of now the state tournament is scheduled for March 17-21 and March 24-28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

This vote comes after the 2020 Sweet 16 tournaments for both boys and girls were canceled due to he pandemic.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett estimated the financial loss of missing the tournaments was $1.5 million.

