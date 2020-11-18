Advertisement

Lewisburg man arrested on two counts of murder following crash investigation

Logan County Sheriff's Office arrest a man for two counts of murder, and other charges(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - A Lewisburg man is facing murder charges among other charges after a crash that killed two people.

On Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office executed an indictment warrant on Ross Hobbs at his home in Lewisburg.

Officials say the warrant was granted after the Logan County Grand Jury was presented evidence from an investigation of a double fatal collision that happened in Logan County on August 16 at the 27-mile marker of Lewisburg Road.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Hobbs was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of Wanton endangerment 1st degree, three counts of assault 2nd degree, and one count of operating a motor vehicle on a DUI suspended operators license.

Hobbs was taken to the Logan County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 cash bond.

