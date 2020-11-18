Advertisement

Man arrested in Metcalfe County on burglary charges

Ethan D Lee, 27, arrested on burglary charges in Metclafe Co.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST
METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office was called to a home on Ralph Edwards Road to a burglary in progress.

During the investigation, deputies say 27-year-old Ethan D. Lee had unlawfully entered the home.

A juvenile in the home was awakened and called 911 at which point Lee ran into a wooded area before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies were unable to find Lee at the time, however, he was found Tuesday on Old Glasgow Road.

According to deputies, Lee became belligerent during questioning and combative when he was being taken into custody.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Barren County Jail and charged with Burglary and Resisting in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

