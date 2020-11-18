Advertisement

Med Center staff donates over 2,600 food items to Salvation Army

By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite an influx of COVID patients, Med Center Health is teaming up to give back this holiday season with their annual Stuff the Turkey food drive.

“We’re really really busy with our COVID response for the area, and the department still reached out and said we want to do the food drive. We don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Patrick Maloney, Director of Perioperative Services at Med Center Health.

Each department competes to see who can bring in the most food donations. After the drive, all the food items are donated to the salvation army.

“Typically we bring in thousands of items throughout the day from all our departments across the company. Everyone loves to be a part of it,” said Maloney.

In addition to Med Center staff, the donations come from a multitude of health care organizations across Warren County.

According to Med Center, 2,677 food items were donated today and delivered to the Salvation Army.

