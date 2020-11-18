Advertisement

Missing Tenn. boy found safe in creek bed under makeshift shelter

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:12 AM CST
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (CNN) - Rescuers have discovered a Tennessee boy in makeshift shelter two days after he went missing.

A rescue team found 9-year-old Jordan Gorman in a creek bed near his home on Tuesday. He went missing on Sunday, leading to an Amber Alert.

The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree.

The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree.(CNN)

Matthew Reese, a member of the Christian County Rescue Team, was the one to find Jordan.

“As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially,” Reese said. “Until the tarp moved, and it was the biggest 'holy crap, I got him!”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was a little cold and hungry, but otherwise fine. They posted on Facebook that he was found safe and thanked those who were involved in the search.

The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.

