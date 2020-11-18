Advertisement

Southwest Parkway extension project now complete in Bowling Green

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Southwest Parkway extension project is complete and open to the public. The extension is located in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park (“SCKIP”), the extension to Russellville Road was completed to allow for better traffic flow and access for companies located within the park.

According to the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce approximately $4.5 million was invested in the project.

The chamber also says the extension was crucial to the industrial park because of the businesses located within it. Over 4,500 jobs are supported by business activity occurring within the SCKIP.

Governor Andy Beshear was in virtual attendance saying, “this infrastructure upgrade provides both immediate benefits of improved access and safety to the area.”

“We celebrate the completion of this extraordinary road. And what an incredible testament to the coordinated efforts of local and state government officials and we want to especially thank the companies who chose to expand to locate in South Central Kentucky industrial park and their 4724 employees today. Our region benefits significantly from their investment, job creation and the spending within our area,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Bowling Green was recently reelected as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” city by Livability, in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine.

