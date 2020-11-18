Advertisement

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season calls for special foods that attract all members of the family to the kitchen, even your dog.

As you incorporate seasonal ingredients to your dishes, keep in mind that some of them might be harmful to your family pet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association points out some of the foods that would not be safe for your dog to ingest.

  • Fatty foods
  • Poultry bones and skin
  • Pies and most desserts
  • Onions, scallions, garlic
  • Spices
  • Yeast dough
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Anything with butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

There are some foods that would be safe if your dog were to eat.

According to the American Kennel Club, these foods would not be harmful to your dog.

  • Potatoes (any kind without the added ingredients)
  • Apples
  • Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Pumpkin
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving

As an added precaution, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests putting the trash where your pets can’t get to it.

Festive plants can also be dangerous to your pets. The ASPCA lists out all plants that are toxic to dogs.

The safest option this season, the AVMA suggests, would be to get a festive treat that is made especially for your pet.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
POP-UP Board awards first loans to entrepreneurs in Bowling Green (WBKO)
BG Housing Authority creates board to help minority entrepreneurs, awards first loans
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition